DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced on Dec. 19 that $11,278 was raised for a local charity through their 50/50 raffle.

“We’re thrilled with the Miami Valley’s response to our annual holiday raffle and thrilled to be able to present $11,278 to another great local charitable program, Crayons to Classrooms, this holiday season,” said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. “We are thankful for our partnership with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen.”

The raffle began on Dec. 1 and concluded Dec. 18. A total of $22,556 was generated and was split equally between Crayons for Classrooms and a lucky winner.

“We were very excited to participate in the 2023 Dayton Dragons Holiday 50/50 Raffle,” said Crayons to Classrooms (C2C) Executive Director, Steve Rubenstein. “Many thanks to Robert Murphy at the Dayton Dragons and Bill Burke from Day Air Credit Union for selecting C2C as the nonprofit partner this year. The proceeds generated by the raffle will directly benefit teachers and economically disadvantaged students in their classrooms.”

Crayons to Classrooms is a free store for teachers from under-funded PreK through 12th grade schools that serve students in the Miami Valley. Since their opening in 2009, Crayons to Classrooms has distributed over $33 million school supplies to teachers of students in need.