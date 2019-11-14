Dayton downtown boom continues despite no grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A downtown Dayton grocery store has been a hope for area residents, but as of now, nothing has moved forward.

In March the Windsor Companies, which are building apartments and other spaces in the Fire Blocks District, said it was in discussions with a grocer to open a 4,000-square-foot store in their development.

But no plans have been finalized for a grocery store in the area despite high demand from downtown apartment dwellers.

“There’s been a lot of talk from various developers but none are confirmed or moving forward yet as far as I know,” Downtown Dayton Partnership President Sandy Gudorf said. “It’s about density and we just aren’t there yet.”

Downtown Dayton Housing Growth chart from Downtown Dayton Partnership

Downtown residents will get a boost in density soon. According to the partnership’s annual report, Windsor Companies will start bringing in residents soon into new units. Another 214 apartments are currently under construction downtown.

Downtown 2019 and beyond

The partnership’s annual report showed 36 new businesses opening in downtown Dayton this year with 1,400 new jobs since 2015. Since the launch of the Greater Downtown Dayton Plan in 2010, 97,000 square feet of vacant first-floor space has been filled.

Completed Downtown Projects in Dollars

From Downtown Dayton Partnership

The report stated downtown has a 97.4 percent occupancy rate despite continuing construction.

