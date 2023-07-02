** The video above shows a video related to the Fourth of July weekend. **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police released the results from two OVI checkpoints from the Saturday, July 1. The Combined Agency Task Force of Montgomery County reports a combined 509 vehicles went through the checkpoints.

Stanley Ave. at Troy St.

Dayton Police held the first OVI checkpoint at the intersection of Stanley Ave. at Troy St. in Dayton. Two-hundred thirty-four vehicles went through the checkpoint with 31 being diverted and one tested for OVI, according to Dayton Police.

Fourteen people were driving with suspended licenses, and 18 drivers had no driver’s license. Four adults were found to have not been wearing a seatbelt.

Wayne Ave. at Wyoming St.

A total of 275 vehicles drove up to the checkpoint site at Wayne Ave. at Wyoming St. in Dayton. Nineteen vehicles were diverted during the checkpoint, but no one was tested for OVI.

Two drivers were reportedly operating a vehicle under a suspended license, while seven had no driver’s license. A child was found to have not been wearing a seatbelt.

No one was arrested for OVI at either of the checkpoints.