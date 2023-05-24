DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton has voted unanimously to approve the expansion of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) this summer.

The new boundaries extend from Fifth Street in the Oregon District to Riverscape MetroPark, including the area between Wilkinson Street and Keowee Street.

The designated area allows anyone 21 or older to purchase an alcoholic drink, consuming it from a DORA cup. A full list of locations where DORA beverages can be purchased can be found here.

The area will operate 7 days a week from noon until midnight.