Dayton Dollar General robbery thwarted by Good Samaritan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who attempted a robbery at a Dollar General in Dayton on Monday, as well as the Good Samaritan who stopped him.

The attempted robbery happened at the Dollar General location in the 1400 block of Wayne Ave. in Dayton at around 5:20 pm on Monday. The suspect can be seen on surveillance video trying to take the open cash register after a customer makes a purchase.

A Good Samaritan is then seen on the same video, which was posted on Miami Valley Crime Stoppers’ Facebook page, throwing a punch at the suspect in an attempt to stop him. An altercation ensued before the suspect took off.

Crime Stoppers said that anyone with information in identifying the suspect to call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers are 937-222-STOP. Officials also want to know the Good Samaritan so that they can thank him for stopping the robbery.

