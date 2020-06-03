Dayton doctors part of national campaign as possibility of secondary healthcare crisis looms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local doctors are part of a nationwide public video campaign to urge patients to not neglect their health during the COVID-19 pandemic as the possibility of a second crisis looms.

It’s a collaboration of physicians all over the country, including PriMED and agilon health, encouraging people to take advantage of this time and see their doctors now.

The campaign is called “We Are Here For You.”

“We want everyone to know it’s safe to go see their doctor,” Dr. Mark Couch, President PriMED Physicians Dayton.

Dr. Couch says more than half of seniors put off appointments because they’re afraid of being exposed to virus.

“We may see another wave of COVID-19 cases, along with cold and flu season increases this fall,” warns Dr. Couch.

With a possible increase of cases later on in the year, he says it’s especially important to see doctors now.

“It’s vital that all people keep those appointments, vaccinations, blood work and screenings,” states Dr. Couch.

Concerned about long term consequences, doctors have been reaching out to patients through telehealth visits. Their mission is to quell fears now to avoid additional medical problems later on.

