Dayton doctor sentenced for illegally distributing opioids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton doctor was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for his role in illegally distributing opioids.

Morris Brown, M.D., 73, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances on Feb. 21, 2020, according to a release.

Brown was charged in an April 2019 indictment along with four others:

50-year-old Ismail Abuhanieh, of Phoenix, Arizona

44-year-old Mahmoud Elmiari, of Bellbrook

48-year-old Yohannes Tinsae, of Beavercreek

50-year-old Mahmoud Rifai, of Detroit, Michigan

All four were charged for their roles in agreeing to obtain controlled substances by fraud or misrepresentation for Dayton Pharmacy, which leased space in a building owned by Brown.

Abuhanieh, Elmiari and Tinsae have been sentenced after entering guilty pleas. An active arrest warrant is out for Rifai.