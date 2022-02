DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is holding a press release to discuss severe weather plans at City Hall on Wednesday, February 2.

At 10 am, Fred Stovall from Public Works, and Tyler McCoy from Fire and Emergency Management will be available to discuss the City’s preparedness plans.

This announcement comes a day before a winter storm is expected to hit the area with rain, sleet, freezing rain and then snow, making hazardous driving conditions across the Miami Valley.