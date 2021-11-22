DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dinner Theatre returned on Sunday night after a long absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre partnered with the Brightside Music and Event Venue to bring interactive movie parties to the community.

According to a release, Sunday’s showing was ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’ The event included a Star Wars-themed dinner, trivia games, and Star Wars characters for guests to interact with.

According to the website, Dayton Dinner Theatre will be showing classic movies every other Sunday. Future titles include ‘Elf,’ ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘The Princess Bride.’

