Dayton detectives ask for community help investigating murder of 17-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTNT) — Dayton homicide detectives are asking for the community’s help investigating the murder of 17-year-old Jadorian Glass.

Glass was shot and killed Sunday, Jan. 17, on Germantown Pike.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Detective Woody at 937-333-1124. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

