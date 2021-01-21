Dayton detectives ask for community help investigating murder of 17-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTNT) — Dayton homicide detectives are asking for the community’s help investigating the murder of 17-year-old Jadorian Glass.

Glass was shot and killed Sunday, Jan. 17, on Germantown Pike.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Detective Woody at 937-333-1124. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.