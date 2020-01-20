Dayton deputy fire chief promoted to fire chief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton announced Monday that Dayton Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lykins has been promoted to Director and Chief of the Dayton Fire Department.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein announced the promotion, saying a public ceremony will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 am at City Hall.

Chief Lykins has been with the Dayton Fire Department since 1992, beginning as a firefighter before rising through the ranks to lieutenant in 2000, captain in 2008, assistant fire chief in 2015, and deputy chief in 2017.

“Dayton is very well-served by our professional fire department, and we are confident that the tradition of excellence will continue under Chief Lykins’ leadership,” Dickstein said. “His experience, training and commitment to innovation have prepared him for the demands of the Director and Chief position.”

The Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association has credentialed Lykins as a chief fire officer, obtaining fire officer I-IV certifications. Lykins holds a degree from Anna Maria College, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science. He is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from Waldorf University.

Lykins replaces former chief Jeffrey L. Payne, who recently retired as Dayton Fire Chief.

