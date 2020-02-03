Dayton day care’s license suspended pending investigation into ‘inappropriate touching’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton day care facility’s license has been suspended pending an investigation into “inappropriate touching” between an adult and child.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services confirmed with 2 NEWS Monday that they received a complaint on January 13, 2020, regarding the behavior at Pat’s Care Away From Home.

The facility was licensed from August 13, 2002, until its suspension on January 16.

An attorney for the day care says they are cooperating with police on their investigation, and conducting their own investigation as well.

Job and Family Services says they are awaiting the outcome of investigation by local law enforcement and other county officials.