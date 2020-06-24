Dayton day care center shuts down after COVID-19 outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton day care center has voluntarily shut down after 12 students and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The business says the children with the virus range in age from six weeks to 12 years old.

Victorum Learning Center remained open during the shutdown with a temporary pandemic license and didn’t have any known cases all the way up until June 10.

Then, the number of cases quickly grew to a quarter of the children and half the staff.

Loren Nelson, Director of Operations, says for the past three months the day care center has been following all the state guidelines limiting the number of children to each classroom as required and trying to practice social distancing as much as possible.

Officials say the first confirmed case was reported June 10 when a staff member tested positive.

Nelson says that classroom was closed, and families of all students who had contact with that staff member were notified and quarantined.

Since then, a total of 12 students and six staff members have tested positive.

Nelson says the day care voluntarily closed its doors Friday to deep clean the entire facility. It will remain shut down for two weeks.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, if a child care center has any confirmed cases, the business is encouraged to shut down rooms for deep cleaning. The center may install temporary walls to divide classrooms into smaller spaces for each student and is required to notify the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The owner says he plans to reopen July 6. If the staff members who tested positive still have the virus at that point, he says the day care can still reopen even if that has to happen without half of his staff.