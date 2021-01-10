Dayton dad goes viral after sweet photo of ‘makeover’ from daughters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Brad Cubbie is a Dayton dad who is now going viral for a silly but sweet moment shared with his daughters.

For Christmas, Cubbie gifted his daughters Khloe (10) and Braleigh (6) makeup, but the fun didn’t stop there.

Khloe has hopes of becoming a professional makeup artist in the future and so she practiced with her younger sister on their doting dad. Cubbie shared the photo on twitter, gaining 30,000 retweets and 590,000 likes.

Fathers from across the globe joined Cubbie’s twitter thread to share their own photos of times where their daughters or loved ones practiced make up on them. It’s now caught the attention of national news outlets like E-News and Good Morning America.

