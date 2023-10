DAYTON, Ohio — Crews were called to put out a house fire on rainy Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, fire crews were sent to the 1600 block of Woodley Road in Dayton on a call about a house fire. The call came in at 5:16 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Everyone was reported to have gotten out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.