DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews knocked down a fire in Dayton Friday morning.

According to District Chief Adam Landis with the Dayton Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire on Cornell Drive Friday around 3:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions showing out the second floor of the home.

Neighbors had called in the fire and reported that the house may have been occupied, so crews quickly got to work.

Landis reported that crews started with an aggressive attack inside the home and were eventually able to put out the fire which he described as “stubborn.”

The house was searched and no one was found to be inside. It is unknown if that home is vacant at this time.

Landis commended the neighbors who called in the fire for their quick response.

“Somebody calling in is key, and the neighbors’ awareness of calling in, get us here the sooner the better obviously, and this fire was pretty progressed by the time we got here,” said Landis.

No one was injured in the fire and a cause has not been identified at this time.