DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke from a Dayton garage fire could be seen from the highway late Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews from the fire department were sent to a home on Euclid Avenue not long after 11 pm. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the garage was fully involved in flame, and showing large amounts of smoke.

The smoke could be seen from US Route 35, our 2 NEWS photographer on the scene said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from U.S. Route 35 (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

No one was injured in the blaze, Dispatch said, and no cause for the fire has been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.