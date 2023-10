DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Fire responded to a fully-involved house fire in the Arlington Heights neighborhood Thursday.

The fire was located in a residential house near the intersection of McCall Street and Lookout Avenue in Dayton. Multiple crews responded to the scene around 11:18 a.m.

The house was fully involved with heavy fire showing through the roof. The roof eventually collapsed.

There are no reported injuries, as the building appears to be abandoned.