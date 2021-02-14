Dayton crews prepare for heavy storm ahead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Roads are expected to be a headache all day Monday as crews work to plow and salt as snow continuously falls. Officials say road preparation is the key to handling severe weather and freezing temperatures.

“Cold temperatures too, this is going to be an interesting and tricky storm for sure,” said Country Club Landscaping Owner Kris McKee.

15 years in the business, McKee says the storm bound for the Miami Valley will be a challenge for snow plowers. Country Club Landscaping serves many small businesses and residential properties in the area, but says their priority is to help maintain safety as businesses stay afloat from the pandemic.

“We try to make sure we’re not breaking the bank for people,” said McKee. “We don’t want to put them out of business, things are already tough on people so we don’t want to make it worse.”

McKee’s crew will be monitoring the roads for the next several days and asks for the public to keep their distance from the trucks because their view is limited.

“We are constantly looking out for people but it’s impossible to see everything,” said McKee. “If a spot is clear and we go to make a move and then all of a sudden it’s not clear anymore, there’s a pretty good chance we won’t see that in time.”

AAA says they normally receive 400-to-500 calls on any given Monday but are expecting a rush of calls more tomorrow morning.

Family-owned business for 47 years Robinson Salt Supply says over the past week with constant snow falls they’ve had an increase of state agencies needing assistance.

“We haven’t had a really big snow like this in several years but when we do it seems like most of the local suppliers will run out and that’s kind of the case we’re in now,” said Vice President of Operations Tony Robbins. “Cincinnati and Columbus are pretty much tapped out and a lot of people are flooding our way.”

The Miami Valley is expecting to see severe cold temperatures which can be a challenge for salt suppliers. With the variety of options they have, the priority is to get the salt under the ice as soon as possible.

“As soon as that concrete freezes, all the pores in the concrete, those microfiches, just like an ice cube tray, it will expand and then when you throw the salt on it, it will contract when it warms up,” said Robbins.” Eventually, that top layer of the concrete will give-way, but it’s not from the salt, not from the calcium chloride or magnesium chloride it’s from the freeze thaw cycle which you can prevent if you pre-treat.”