DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police and medics are on scene of a reported shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in regarding a shooting around 3:08 p.m. on Nov. 25. Crews were sent to the 1000 block of S. Euclid Ave. in Dayton.

One person has reportedly been sent to Miami Valley Hospital as a result of the shooting.

2 NEWS crews are on scene, reporting a heavy police presence.

It is unknown if anyone is in custody.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.