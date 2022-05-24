DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after crashing their car Tuesday morning.

According to Sergeant Benjamin Wolodkiewicz with the Dayton Police Department, a woman crashed her car into a parked car on Superior Avenue by the intersection with Meridith Street.

Officers received the call around 6:20 am, Wolodkiewicz said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman lying on the ground. The officers provided medical aid to the woman until the medics could get there.

Wolodkiewicz said the woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown what may have caused the crash at this time. This incident remains under investigation.