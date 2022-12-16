DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a crash left them trapped in their car.

Around 3:20 a.m., a single car crashed into a pole by the intersection of Irving Avenue and Winden Avenue in Dayton, according to Dispatch. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the driver unconscious inside the car but were unable to get them out due to the live utility wires lying on the car.

After the live wires were removed, the driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries from the collision. Authorities say the driver was not injured by the live wires.

AES Ohio was called to the scene.