DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton crews responded to an injury crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to Dayton Police & Fire, a crash occurred on Shoup Mill Road near Riverton Road. Upon arrival on scene, Dayton PD’s Traffic Services Unit found two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevy Impala lost control on Shoup Mill Road and went left of center, where it was struck by an SUV. Both vehicles received heavy damage.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo/Dayton Police & Fire)

This crash remains under investigation by Dayton police. It has yet to be determined if speed or OVI was a factor in the crash.