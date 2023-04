DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and multiple people were sent to the hospital after an overnight crash in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to Cambridge Ave. at Salem Ave. for a report of a crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital after the crash. Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that one person from the crash has died.

2 NEWS is working to learn what may have led up to the fatal crash.