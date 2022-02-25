WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP Ohio (WDTN) – looking for something sweet? One local couple is bringing a gourmet cookie store to Washington Township, and they’re opening their doors for the first time on Friday, February 25.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie company with locations nationwide, but none near Dayton, until now. Location owner Reggie Germany said that Crumbl Cookie shops include a weekly rotating cookie menu, open concept kitchen, and a distinctive pink box for orders.

This week’s specials include a cornbread cookie and German Chocolate Cake cookie, among other favorites, the website said.

Germany said he and his wife will cut the ribbon at their new shop at 3 pm on Friday. This new location can be found at 1530 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, or to see the shop’s menu, click here.