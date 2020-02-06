Dayton Corruption: Brian Higgins trial delayed again until July

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Brian Higgins, one of four men indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations in April 2019 in relation to the Dayton corruption probe, will go to trial on July 27.

Higgins, who was scheduled to have his pre-trial hearing on Thursday and begin his trial next week, asked for a delay due to an issue found in discovery. Federal Judge Thomas Rose of the U.S. District Court in Dayton granted the delay.

“I expect this will be the last continuance given the amount of time between now and the trial,” Rose said.

Higgins was indicted on three counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud in 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

Higgins’ attorney Anthony Cicero said the delays have been related to a motion he filed to dismiss charges. After the motion was filed, the State added more information in December in a superseding indictment.

“We filed the motion to dismiss because (it) was vague to begin with,” Cicero said. “They put in additional information that tells us where we should look and how we should form our defense. This is what we’re doing right now.”

Higgins’s new pre-trial date will be July 14. Former City of Dayton official RoShawn Winburn has a pre-trial date scheduled on Feb. 11. His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.