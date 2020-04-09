Live Now
Dayton Correctional prison on lockdown over COVID-19

Dayton Correction Institution (WDTN Photo)


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Correctional Institution has quarantined its entire facility over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction posted data on the Ohio Department of Health website Wednesday showing how many inmates are quarantined and organized the data by housing type and facility. The ODRC said on its website “Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed, or potentially exposed, to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.”

According to ODRC, Dayton Correctional Institution houses 836 inmates in cells. None of those inmates are in isolation at this time or have tested positive for the virus.

System wide, according to the data, 84 inmates are being tested with 19 positive results, 37 negative results and 28 still waiting for results.

You can find the full report here.

