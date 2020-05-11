Dayton contracts out aircraft rescue firefighting services for International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has stopped accepting proposals for contractors interested in providing aircraft rescue firefighting services for the Dayton International Airports.

The request for proposals was sent out on May 1 and all proposals were due back May 8 by 3 p.m.

Dayton’s request lays out requirements for the contractors, the biggest being that they have to provide management services, equipment and the personnel necessary to efficiently provide 24-hour coverage.

Contractors of the city are at minimum required to pay full-time permanent employees a living wage, which can range depending on the employees life circumstances.

The city also requires the contractors employees be qualified, setting the minimum for firefighters at one year experience in related services, a required EMT certification and an associates degree or the equivalent experience.

In its proposal, the city explains that because of the ongoing pandemic a final decision may take until August.