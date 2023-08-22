DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The cost of homes continues to rise in Dayton, according to the Dayton Realtor’s Association’s latest report.

Average sale prices in July totaled over $267,000, rising above the average cost in 2022 by 6 percent. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage is at nearly 7.5 percent, which is up from 5.5 percent this time last year.

However, the number of home sales slowed down in July, dropping from 22 percent in contrast to last year.

Listings also fell 15 percent from July of 2022.