DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company announced its 55th season Wednesday.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company directors were joined by dancers and special guests to help unveil the themes and plans for shows later this year.

They said they are hoping spectators will come to watch the quality performances they’re used to seeing from the company but will also come to see something new every night.

“You know, you come to this theater to see DCDC, even if you come to all 3 concerts, which we hope people do,” Debbie Blunden-Diggs, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company artistic director, said. “You’ll see something different every time.”

Wednesday was just a teaser of the events that are yet to come this year, with shows planned in October and December, according to Blunden-Diggs.

The full schedule for the season can be viewed here.