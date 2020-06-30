Dayton Concours d’Elegance canceled, rescheduled for next year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2020 Dayton Concours d’Elegance, a classic and antique car and motorcycle show held at Carillon Historical Park, has been canceled after Dayton History consulted with local and state health officials.

“We have been making plans and contingencies, but in the end, it’s just not a good idea. We want to thank all of our previous entrants, guests and sponsors for their support over the past 13 years and we look forward to welcoming them back to the Concours on Sunday, September 19, 2021,” said Concours Chairman, Skip Peterson.

The funds raised through special events help Dayton History and Carillon Historical Park maintain its 45 historic buildings and 3 million community artifacts.

For more information about the Concours d’Elegance visit www.daytonconcours.com.