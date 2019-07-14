Dayton concert raises funds for tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As community members continue to come together to help the survivors of the Memorial Day tornadoes, crowds gathered at RiverScape MetroPark for a benefit concert.

Several local bands and organizations teamed up for the event Saturday. People from across the community were in the audience, including some who are in the recovery process themselves.

According to organizers, six bands of various music genres performed throughout the afternoon.

The Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education, Five Rivers MetroParks, the RTA and the Dayton Foundation partnered to host the event. It was a free concert, but audience members were encouraged to donate.

All proceeds are going toward the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund of the Dayton Foundation, according to organizers.

If you did not make it to the concert, you can still donate by clicking here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.