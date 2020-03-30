Dayton company gives back to area restaurants dealing with coronavirus closures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton area restaurants have been hit hard by the coronavirus, but one company is stepping up to help local establishments get through these tough times.

Vail Miller, Jr. of Heidelberg Distributing Company didn’t want to draw attention to himself, but word quickly began to spread how he and his company were helping area restaurants, like Lily’s Bistro in the Oregon District.

“It sometimes feels like a one-way street when we’re buying from them then selling to the customer, but it was really great when Heidelberg came in and bought $500 worth of gift cards to kind of acknowledge that we’re a valued customer to them,” said Brian Johnson, Marketing and Development with Lily’s Bistro.

Gift cards were purchased from just about every establishment in and around the Oregon District totaling thousands of dollars.

“I heard altogether it was thirty thousand,” Johnson said. “It’s all about community and in Dayton we’ve had all the struggles we could possibly have the past year, and every time support comes, the helpers are there, so that was a really great act on their part.”

It’s a great reminder that despite being forced to make sacrifices during the pandemic, residents are helping each other out any way they can.