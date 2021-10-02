DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio community is working to reforest a local park after it was destroyed by the Memorial Day tornadoes two years ago.

On Saturday, October 2, a release said, area residents are gathering at Dayton’s Sinclair Park from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. to plant over 80 trees native to Ohio.

This project is funded by a grant from Keep America Beautiful and The UPS Foundation for large-scale post-recovery tree planting. The release said the goal is to plant more than 80 trees in order to re-establish Sinclair Park as a community focal point.

Volunteers can meet at Sinclair Park at 685 Shoup Mill Road in Dayton.