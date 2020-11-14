Dayton community group to give away turkey baskets, applications now open

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The What’s Going on In Dayton Ohio group will be giving away Thanksgiving turkey baskets on Nov. 24.

Applications are open now until Nov. 20. Once applying, accepted applicants will receive a notification to confirm the pickup time.

The baskets will be distributed at the House of Bread on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Recipients must have a photo ID to receive a basket. Only one basket will be given per household.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.