DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Big Game is quickly approaching and the Dayton Community Blood Center is giving 57 lucky donors a prize.

According to CBC, everyone who registers to donate between Jan. 16 and Jan. 31 at any CBC blood drive will automatically be entered in a drawing where 57 people will be able to choose a $50 gift card.

Everyone who registers to donate will also receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt.

CBC said that there is a low supply of type O and B negative blood. It is their goal to meet this demand and strengthen the winter supply during January — National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.

You can make an appointment to donate at DonorTime.com, by calling 937-461-3220 or by using the Donor Time app.