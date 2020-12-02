Dayton community advocate, Doris Ponitz, dies at 88

Doris Ponitz (Cathy Ponitz/Facebook)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Doris Ponitz, longtime Dayton community advocate and wife to Sinclair Community College President Emeritus Dr. David Ponitz, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 88.

Doris was a lifelong advocate for causes that uplifted woman, children, people of color and the underserved — something she received hundreds of formal commendations for, including:

  • The Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Award
  • The Dayton Regional Walk of Fame
  • National Council of Community and Justice Friendship Award

She also co-founded the Dayton Literacy Peace Prize Award and the Dayton International Peace Museum. Throughout her life, she led multiple humanitarian missions to Bosnia after the Dayton Peace Agreement was signed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1995.

A Celebration of Life will be held but a date has yet to be determined. Instead of flowers, her family ask that a donation be made to carry on her legacy through The Doris Ponitz Memorial Fund, the Sinclair Community College Foundation or your favorite arts organization.

