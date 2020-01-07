Dayton commissioners to vote on water and sewer rate increases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City commissioners are scheduled to vote on a potential increase to water and sewage rates at their Wednesday morning meeting.

The city’s water department is recommending commissioners approve a 5 percent increase in water rates, an 8 percent increase in sanitary rate and a 2 percent increase in storm water rate. That adds up to a close to 6 percent increase overall.



“We’re not asking for an extravagant amount of funds to fund our operational costs,” said Dayton Department of Water Director Michael Powell.

Powell said the average users will see a $12 increase on their quarterly bill – adding up to $48 by the end of the year.

“The younger the system, surely the more sound and robust it is, the more reliable it is,” said Powell.

Powell said the money would be re-invested into replacing aging water and sewer lines. He said the city is trying to get ahead of the issue.

“We want to make sure that we don’t use everything out of the systems that we have just to leave and pass a problem on to future generations,” Powell said.

The increases would go into effect right away if approved by the commissioners.

There will also be an additional 6 percent increase in 2021. Then another 6 percent increase in 2022.

Following that, another study will be done to determine more potential increases for future projects.

While potential increases mean digging deeper into your wallet, Powell says it’s an investment in the future.

“We want to make sure we leave the next generations really an asset with the water and waste systems not a liability,” Powell said.

Click here to learn more about the increases.

