WATCH LIVE: Dayton Commission to consider banning concealing identity in some cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission will consider an ordinance Wednesday that prohibits the concealment of one’s identity in public in some instances.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the legislation would be introduced when the group announced its intention to rally in Dayton. “It’s something that we learned from another city,” Whaley said March 2. Whaley continued, “The ordinance would make it illegal to wear a mask when committing a crime or reasonably causing fear in other people.”

Whaley made those comments after a KKK-affiliated group filed an application to return to Dayton after rallying on Courthouse Square in 2019. That application was denied by the Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners last week.

The ordinance on the agenda Wednesday is described as ” Enacting Section 137.22 of the Revised Code of General Ordinances Prohibiting the Concealing of One’s Identity During the Commission of a Crime or to Intimidate Another, and Declaring an Emergency.”

The City Commission will hold first and second readings on the measure Wednesday and declare an emergency in an effort to enact the ordinance as soon as possible.

The City Commission meeting begins at 8:30 am.