DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-story commercial building caught fire in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire happened at a two-story commercial building near Pritz Avenue and Tacoma Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dispatch reported that crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building on arrival.

The roof caved in on the building, however, it is not known what caused the fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported.