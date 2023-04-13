DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two cars collided in Dayton Thursday, leaving at least one person injured, reports said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars crashed at the intersection of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Fifth Street in Dayton. Police responded just after 11:20 a.m. and are investigating the incident.

At this time injuries have been reported, Regional Dispatch said, but it is unknown how many people were injured or the severity of their wounds. No cause for the collision has been released at this time.