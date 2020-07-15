Dayton coffee shop closes ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after employee gets fever

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ghostlight Coffee is closing its South Park location temporarily “out of an abundance of caution” after one of its employees developed a fever.

The coffee shop is awaiting test results before opening again.

It said in a post on Facebook that it has been in contact with Public Health and is following all recommendations to keep its team and customers safe.

Ghostlight Coffee’s Midtown location had not contact with South Park, and will remain open with regular hours.