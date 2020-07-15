Dayton coffee shop closes ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after employee gets fever

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ghostlight Coffee_277925

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ghostlight Coffee is closing its South Park location temporarily “out of an abundance of caution” after one of its employees developed a fever.

The coffee shop is awaiting test results before opening again.

It said in a post on Facebook that it has been in contact with Public Health and is following all recommendations to keep its team and customers safe.

Ghostlight Coffee’s Midtown location had not contact with South Park, and will remain open with regular hours.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS