DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site.

According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton City Hall at 101 West 3rd Street in Dayton.

The President of the CCC, Rev. M. Merritt Worthen, encourages the public to come and hear their message and to speak your own opinion in response to the decision to go ahead with plans to build on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site at Philadelphia Drive and Salem Avenue in Dayton.

The CCC will also be making remarks in front of the Dayton City Commission Wednesday night at 6 p.m. inside City Hall.

