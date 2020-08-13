Dayton club hosting school supply giveaway and voter registration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fellowship Club is hosting a school supply giveaway and voter registration day.

The free event will be held Friday, Aug. 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1124 Germantown Street. The event is open to everyone.

“There’s a big need for this; and then you’ve got to think about single moms, single fathers,” says Alan Walder, who’s a founding member of the Dayton Fellowship Club, a 30-year-old organization helping recovering addicts.

He says they’ve been doing the school supply giveaway for about 15 years. The supplies were all donated by organization and community members, Meijer, and ADAMHS.

“Shirley Quinn and Danielle Gardner– we want to thank them because they put the stuff together. They put the bags together,” praises Walder.

This year’s giveaway will look a little different with a “grab-and-go” approach.

“We are here even in COVID-19 to still support our young people going back to school,” says Walder.

“It’s a wonderful feeling instead of being a taker, that I’ve learned to be a giver,” states Keith Trammell, one of the volunteers helping to make it happen.

Students in any grade can come by to pick up supplies as well as a free lunch provided by the House of Bread. The club expects to hand out supplies to 200-300 students to get them ready to go back to school.

At the same time, they’re also hoping to register at least 100 people to vote in the upcoming November election.

“It’s bipartisan. We’re just trying to get the information out there for our community,” says Walder. “How we change stuff in our country is through the voting process, and this is why this is important, so people can understand you have a right– that’s your power. That’s what gives our freedom.”

The goal is to get people to exercise their voting rights and make their voices heard.

“Even if you don’t vote, you’re making a statement that you don’t care. But if you vote, you have an option of an opinion,” says Trammell.

If you miss the event, the group plans on holding another voter registration day on September 26.