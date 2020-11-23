Dayton closes city buildings to the public Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is closing city buildings Monday in accordance with the stay-at-home advisory issued by health officials.

City Hall, the One-Stop Building, the Safety Building, the Dayton Convention Center, Water Administration, city payment centers and all recreation centers will be closed to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The city said it is joining Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and the State of Ohio in urging people to stay at home as much as possible for the next 30 days.

“The City of Dayton and its employees continue to approach this public health emergency with the utmost sincerity,” said City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “We understand the sacrifice and inconvenience experienced by residents and businesses, and we will keep working with the community to reduce the impact of the virus as much as possible.”

For a complete list of services and ways to connect with the City of Dayton, please visit www.daytonohio.gov/Update2020.

