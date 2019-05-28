Dayton officials: Only minor injuries from tornado outbreak, boil advisory remains

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and other city officials gave an update on the damage and recovery efforts on Tuesday morning and another on Tuesday afternoon after Monday night's tornado outbreak throughout the Miami Valley.

After discussing the extent of the damage throughout the area, Whaley said she was impressed how Daytonians came together following the storm.

"I think what has been most telling during this tour is just how people are helping each other out, how grateful they are that no one was hurt and some pretty harrowing experiences where people did take cover and took advice from the tornado warning," Whaley said. "I've been mostly impressed with Daytonians coming together, checking on their neighbors, checking on each other, the spirit of the community coming together is still strong, and we're seeing that all across neighborhoods today."

Whaley thanked officials and emergency personnel from Dayton and from neighboring Kettering and Sinclair College, who have sent help to clear debris.

If people are concerned about their loved ones, Whaley said they should call the Red Cross at 937-222-6711.

While the city recognizes people will want to help, Whaley advised residents to stay away from the affected areas to let emergency officials do their jobs.

Whaley announced in the afternoon update that ride-sharing service Lyft is offering free rides to those traveling in the affected areas with code "daytoregion19" for two rides up to $25. The offer lasts through June 1.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein also gave an update on the operational recovery on the city, including power lines, water, and road clearing.

According to Dickstein, as of 4:30 p.m. there were approximately 80 traffic lights that were out throughout the city, as well as "a lot of signage that is out."

"We ask people driving in these areas to approach them with extreme caution," Dickstein said.

Dickstein also said that people who are serviced by the Dayton water system are on a system-wide boil advisory.

The city is working on getting generators up and running in order for the system to pump water again. Until then, residents are asked to conserve their water.

Dickstein said that it takes close to 12 hours to re-pressurize the water system, including filling water towers and reservoirs.

The map will be updated as the water system continues to be restored.



See if your address is in the water boil advisory area using this clickable map: https://t.co/4kVeuHFgIf — City of Dayton, Ohio (@cityofdayton) May 28, 2019

Water quality samples began at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Once results come back in 24 hours, the city hopes to lift some of the boil advisories, according to Dickstein.

The city's Department of Economic Development visited 21 businesses in north Dayton and in other areas that were affected by the storm to survey damage and to see what resources are needed for recovery efforts.

Dickstein thanked the City of Hamilton, which donated bottled water throughout the Dayton area.

Dayton International Airport is unaffected and open for business, according to Dickstein. Those with flights out of the airport should not be concerned with delayed or canceled flights.

Extensive damage was found throughout the city, including damaged homes, downed power lines, and tree damage.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said that 5,913 structures we surveyed in total. Of those, 5,1000 had no damage while 415 had mild or moderate damage and 45 had severe damage.

The City of Dayton did not have any fatalities as a result of the tornado outbreak. However, there were four minor injuries due to a collapsed structure, four minor injuries due to debris, and four illnesses.

In addition to the City of Dayton and Montgomery County, parts of Greene County are also under a boil advisory.

The advisory in Greene County is in effect in the Swigart, Clyo, Kitridge Road, and Saville Estates areas until further notice.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute and conserve water usage during the advisory.

