Dayton city officials report rise in use of illegal fireworks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While it’s still June, it already sounds like Independence Day in many neighborhoods across the Miami Valley.

Dayton city officials said frustrated neighbors are reporting noise complaints, and increased use of illegal fireworks. The rise in complaints is a nationwide issue.

“It looks like departments everywhere are seeing the heightened use of fireworks as we approach the holiday season,” said Lieutenant Jason Hall, Commander of Dayton Bomb Squad.

Dayton, like many cities across the country, is troubled with more illegal fireworks than usual.

There are three classes of fireworks the state of Ohio looks at. Novelty fireworks like snakes and sparklers are legal for purchase, possession, and use. Commercial fireworks, which can be purchased from a wholesale distributors are illegal to discharge in Ohio and by law must be removed from the state within 48 hours of purchase. Consumer fireworks, which are usually seen in large exhibits cannot be discharged without a state exhibition license.

City officials said all of them may cause significant risk of injury or even death.

“Earlier in January this year we had a young woman tragically killed in a fireworks accidents involving a commercial fireworks show,” said Lt. Hall.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the rise in illegal uses. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley asked anyone who witnesses the illegal use of explosives to report it to emergency dispatch at 937-333-2677.