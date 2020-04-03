Dayton City Manager addresses non-compliance allegations regarding finance department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein has issued a statement after a complaint regarding the City’s finance department alleged that the City did not have precautionary measures in place to prevent a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The City’s finance department was among 216 business entities placed on Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County‘s list of “Businesses Under Investigation.” Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said Thursday that not all of these entities are necessarily non-compliant, but they are under review for a final determination from the department.

“Our focus from the start, has been to ensure the safety and health of our entire workforce and to do our part in limiting the spread of the disease,” said Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager. “We have put in place heightened cleaning and precautionary measures as well as provided information from the Centers of Disease Control and Public Health on how to avoid getting sick.”

Before offices were closed, we’re told that gloves, masks and cleaning supplies were available to employees who interacted with the public. Cleaning routines were established for communal spaces, and signage for proper hygiene protocols were placed throughout the department.

The City says work spaces were also relocated throughout City Hall to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Because of the stay-at-home order, several employees are working remotely.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has discussed the allegations with the City’s Fire Safety Officer. It was determined that no further action was needed.