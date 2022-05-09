DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High speed internet is something we all need, but not everyone can afford it.

The Biden administration is hoping to change that with a new partnership providing cheaper internet for lower income families. Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said this is a step in the right direction.

“We’re really glad to hear the news over the last couple days. The Biden administration has really been pushing the $30 internet service vouchers, and then this morning a bunch of the big internet providers said they would guarantee to offer $30, decent internet to folks, so it’s been a good day,” Joseph said.

Joseph has been working to expand internet access to every neighborhood in Dayton. He hopes this new plan will help level the playing field.

“If you have access to the internet to try to find a job, that could mean feeding your family. If you have access to looking up a medical problem, or to find out a question to your child’s homework, these are the little things that add up to make a better quality life, to make things better for all of our families here that don’t have that capability,” Joseph explained.

Joseph said there is still work to be done. He said actually getting the infrastructure built is a challenge the city is working through.

“Providers haven’t really built out the city as well as they could, so we’re urging them with everything we can to build fiber out in all neighborhoods of the city. There are some places that have it, some places that don’t, but everyone needs it,” Joseph said.