Dayton City Hall to undergo renovation to add call center

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton approved fund to renovate City Hall Wednesday.

The renovation will add a new call center under the Department of Finance in City Hall. It will combine the Public Works and internal call centers. The city says the merge will allow the city to take more calls.

Construction will begin March 2 and last at least 10 weeks.

